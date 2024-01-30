'How Many Stops Act': What to know ahead of Tuesday's crucial city council vote

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams handed out pamphlets to New Yorkers in Brooklyn ahead of a crucial city council vote on Tuesday.

"Giving out information on the How Many Stops Act," Williams said to people passing by. "Correcting misinformation."

The pamphlet described the "How Many Stops Act", a bill that has divided the city council and Mayor Eric Adams.

What is the "How Many Stops Act"?

The bill would require police officers to guess and write down the age, race and gender of every person they encounter during an investigation.

"As a recently retired former law enforcement official, this is not overly burdensome," former NYPD Lieutenant Edwin Raymond said. "This is just a few additional steps."

Mayor Adams on Saturday invited city council members on a police ride-along to try to convince them to change their vote.

Police already have to file the demographics for numerous types of stops, but the bill would target what is called "level one" stops.

For example, during the first stop in the ride-along, a suspect had allegedly discarded a weapon and fled.

Officers said they would question dozens of people in the area asking where that suspect went – an example of a "level one" stop – and if they had to record every person’s demographics they spoke to, it would only slow them down.

"We have an armed person running around right now and we’re trying to find that person, and we're going to have to stop and do all the little reports with people we speak to," NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry explained.

But those in support of the bill said it will help create more transparency about who police are pulling over and if there is racial profiling.

Council Speaker Adreinne Adams was asked on NY1 if the ride-along changed any council members' minds.

"I'm not sure if minds were changed," Speaker Adams said. "I am inclined to believe that that opinions were already set."

Also over the weekend, councilman and one of the exonerated Central Park Five, Yusef Salaam, was pulled over by police and said he was never given a reason why.

The NYPD released bodycam footage showing Salaam’s car had illegally tinted windows and out of state license plates.

However, the mayor on WNYC said the officer likely didn’t hear Salaam ask why he was pulled over since the audio in the footage is faint and he instead praised the officer for his professionalism.

"That stop with the councilman was not a ‘level one’ stop," Adams said. "It was documented. He was stopped because the window’s tints were beyond the legal limits."

Speaker Adams will need two thirds of the city council to overturn the mayor’s veto, and she said on Monday she is "confident" she has the votes.