How a Manhattan doorman became a global mindfulness mentor

The Brief Brandon Deese transformed his meditation journey into a global mission. He launched True Life Tranquility to promote mindfulness and mental wellness. Deese aims to raise $10,000 to feed children in Africa for a year.



How does one go from being a Manhattan doorman to a mindfulness mentor with a global mission? Brandon Deese's journey is a testament to the power of meditation and community.

Mindful journey

Brandon Deese, a meditation advocate and Manhattan doorman, turned to meditation during the pandemic.

"It was during the pandemic, when everything was shut down, that I needed to find something," said Deese.

Growing up in Chelsea public housing, he experienced chaos and a lack of mental health discussions.

"You experience a lot of chaos when you grow up in situations like that," he recalled. "It’s been a blessing, because you have your community to come together, but that was the one thing I would say that was lacking."

Meditation beginnings

What began as a personal meditation journey evolved into a mission. Deese now teaches mindfulness to children and launched True Life Tranquility to promote mental wellness. He organizes "Mindfulness Moments" in New York parks.

"I set up something called a Mindfulness Moment where people could come, sit down, listen to high-frequency sounds, breathe and just be present in the moment," he explained. "I’ve had people cry, had people be in joy, just ask questions like, ‘How can I do this more often?’" he said.

Africa mission

Deese's mission extends beyond New York. A trip to Africa revealed new levels of community and need. "I just witnessed so much joy and peace and community," said Deese.

A local taxi driver and teacher shared, "Sometimes my kids come home hungry because they help feed the other kids that are even more or less fortunate in the school."

"That blew my mind away, growing up here in New York," Deese recalled. With a GoFundMe campaign, he raised $2,700, feeding 200 kids for four months. His next goal: $10,000 to feed them for a year.

Doorman and mentor

Back in New York, Deese's job as a doorman serves as another platform.

"I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for me actually working there. It’s been a blessing. I’ve met a lot of different people. I’ve been a mentor, I’ve been a therapist, I’ve just been someone to lean on," said Deese.

Tranquility brand

Through True Life Tranquility, Deese integrates meditation and mental health into everyday life.

His "Mindfulness Moments," online outreach, and community work highlight that "it’s not easy, but it’s worth it at the end of the day, because I feel it. And I think everyone searches that, especially here in New York," he said.