Macy's Santaland: How to meet Santa in NYC

article

The Brief Macy’s Santaland at Herald Square is open now through Dec. 24, and visitors must reserve a time slot to join the line to meet Santa. Reservations open six days in advance at 6:30 a.m. ET, and all members of a party — including infants — must be counted when booking. Wait times can run 30 to 90 minutes, and guests are encouraged to review FAQs and bring a printed or easily accessible confirmation barcode.



Macy’s Santaland is open for the season at the company’s Herald Square flagship, welcoming families now through Christmas Eve.

What we know:

The annual attraction gives visitors a chance to walk through the holiday display and meet Santa, but reservations are required.

Santaland reservations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 16: Windows Preview at Macy's Herald Square on November 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc)

Santaland is located on the eighth floor of Macy’s Herald Square at 151 W. 34th St.

Visitors must book a time to join the line, which allows them entry into the queue but does not guarantee an immediate meeting with Santa.

Wait times typically range from 30 to 90 minutes and tend to be longer on weekends.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: A view of Macy's Herald Square Santaland on November 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Macy's)

Reservations can be made online up to six days before a visit, beginning at 6:30 a.m. Eastern time each day.

Only visitors 18 or older can book a slot, and all members of a party — including adults, children and infants — must be counted when selecting a group size.

After booking, visitors receive a confirmation email and two reminder emails; those who do not see them are advised to check spam or junk folders.

Guests are also encouraged to print their confirmation or keep a clear screenshot of the photo barcode, which will be scanned several times during the visit.

Santaland will remain open through Dec. 24. Reservations are required to enter.