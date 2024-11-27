How to find a local blood drive, learn about donor eligibility | The Gift of Life

Expand / Collapse search

By Jeff Gesoff
Published  November 27, 2024 7:01am EST
How donating blood is 'The Gift of Life'

The critical need for more blood donations is the focus of our special series, 'The Gift of Life.' The New York Blood Center recently declared a blood emergency because the supply is so low. FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo sat down with both a blood donor and a recipient who are sharing their personal stories with the hope of inspiring others to give.

NEW YORK - Whether used for emergency care or chronic medical conditions, blood donations are critically important. FOX 5 NY's special series "The Gift of Life" focuses on the efforts to increase and diversify the supply and the selfless donors answering the call.

Since the pandemic, blood donations and blood drives have dropped sharply. In our upcoming "Gift of Life" special, premiering Wednesday t 6:30 p.m., we explored multiple angles, ranging from patients who need chronic blood transfusions to a local high school that hosts blood drives to help encourage the younger generations to give.

The resources below can help you learn more about donor eligibility or find a blood drive in your area: