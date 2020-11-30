How 'COVID fatigue' threatens public health

The idea that hope is waning alongside our patience for all things COVID-19 has been percolating since the spring. So-called COVID fatigue is as real as it has ever been at a time when Americans must remain on guard.

Dr. Vijayeta Sinh, a clinical Psychologist, told FOX 5 NY that our feelings of restlessness, frustration and overwhelm about the pandemic often cause us to be irritable, annoyed, and distracted.

Gallup studied COVID fatigue between mid-October and early November. The majority of the people surveyed have COVID fatigue: 49% support another lockdown versus 67% in March who said they would do whatever it takes to stop the spread of the virus.

The fatigue may very well have contributed to the spread of the virus with some people forgoing the safety measures (tired of masks or staying home) and others refusing to amend or give up their holiday gatherings to meet the CDC guidelines.

This is an uncertain time with no clear answers ahead. But NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci told Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a live Q&A session that he believes that the end is in sight.

"This will end. We've got to hang in there together and take care of each other," Fauci said. "It will end."