How COVID-19 is changing Thanksgiving traditions this year

In the age of coronavirus, outdoors according to the CDC is safer than in, but predicted rain will definitely put a damper on the millions of people who planned to dine al fresco this Thanksgiving.

Shoppers that spoke to FOX 5 NY say they have made adjustments when it comes to Thanksgiving.

Helen said she had no choice but to make some last-minute changes so her family could still be together.

“I’m having it with my parents indoors just four people and then I’m having it with my bigger family outside Friday afternoon,” she said.

The changes show on the shelves of Stew Leonard’s in Farmingdale as well, as the store is selling many more smaller turkeys.

“Instead of being with our friends, we’re just doing it the four of us,” said one shopper.

With New York State enforcing a 10-person limit on Thanksgiving dinners, table seating became very selective.

To make Thanksgiving safer, the CDC says to make sure your hands are clean, keep six feet of distance from people who don’t live with you, and wear a well-fitting mask unless you’re eating. You can also bring your own plates, cups, and utensils and consider using single-use options for condiments.

According to a Harris poll survey, about one-third of Americans say they’re likely to ignore health officials’ warnings about the risk of getting together for Thanksgiving.