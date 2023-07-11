The future of law: How AI could revolutionize the legal landscape

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly reshaping the legal landscape, transforming the way lawyers perform their duties.

Law firms across the United States have already embraced AI to streamline legal research processes.

Yale Law School Professor William Eskridge claims in the next 5-10 years, AI will reach a point where it can engage in intelligent legal reasoning, potentially making legal representation more accessible to ordinary Americans who cannot afford attorneys.

Pablo Arredondo, co-founder and chief innovation officer of CaseText, is also focused on how artificial intelligence can provide more widespread legal support. CastText has created a legal assistant powered by GPT-4.

Arredondo said instead of a person manually reading through each document, the technology they have developed can review thousands of documents in a day to find relevant information.

While AI is still evolving in the legal domain, the potential impact on legal practice is immense.

However, it's important to note AI does not replace human expertise and judgment, but rather complements and augments legal professionals' abilities.