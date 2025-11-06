House GOP to propose 'MAMDANI Act' to block funds to NYC

The Brief After officially winning the race for mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani is facing even more heat from President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress. The two-page bill, obtained by Fox News Digital, would block all federal funds from reaching New York City for as long as Mamdani remains in office. Although the measure is unlikely to pass, it underscores how Republicans have zeroed in on Mamdani’s win, using his rise to energize their base and tie Democrats nationwide to his far-left platform.



After officially winning the race for mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani is facing even more heat from President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress.

The democratic socialist has been in their crosshairs for months, but his victory has kicked the attacks into overdrive.

What we know:

Within days of the election, House Republicans are planning to push a proposal called the "MAMDANI Act," which would essentially cut off federal funds to New York City.

Trump, who’s mocked Mamdani by name, now points to him as the face of the "radical left," setting the stage for a political fight between the newly elected mayor and the president.

M-A-M-D-A-N-I Act explained

UNITED STATES - APRIL 26: Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., attends a House Energy and Commerce Environment Subcommittee hearing in Rayburn Building featuring testimony by EPA Director Scott Pruitt titled "The FY2019 Environmental Protection Agency Budget," Expand

Dig deeper:

Republican Representative Earl "Buddy" Carter of Georgia is preparing to introduce the Moving American Money Distant from Anti-National Interests Act, or "MAMDANI Act."

The two-page bill, obtained by Fox News Digital, would block all federal funds from reaching New York City for as long as Mamdani remains in office.

It states that "any unobligated Federal funds available" for the city "are hereby rescinded" and that "no Federal funds may be obligated or expended for any purpose to New York, New York."

Will it pass?

Although the measure is unlikely to pass, it underscores how Republicans have zeroed in on Mamdani’s win, using his rise to energize their base and tie Democrats nationwide to his far-left platform.

What they're saying:

"If New Yorkers want communism, we should let them have their wish and not artificially prop them up with our successful capitalist system," Carter said. "Any New Yorker with common sense is welcome to move to the great, FREE state of Georgia."

Trump threatens to withhold funds

Big picture view:

Trump has already threatened to withhold federal funding "other than the very minimum as required" from New York, though legal experts say he cannot block funds that Congress has authorized.

A House Republican campaign operative told Fox News Digital that the GOP plans to connect vulnerable Democrats across the country to Mamdani’s policies.

Historically, New York State sends more to Washington than it receives, making such threats largely symbolic.

Still, the backlash to Mamdani’s victory reveals how a local election has evolved into a national battle over the future direction of American politics.