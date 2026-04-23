5-alarm fire at house with church extension in Queens, FDNY reports

The Brief A 5-alarm fire is currently blazing at a house with a church extension in Queens, according to the FDNY. Operations to put the fire out are ongoing. It is unknown if anyone has been injured in the fire.



A 5-alarm fire is currently blazing at a house with a church extension in Queens, according to the FDNY.

5-alarm fire in Astoria, Queens

What we know:

There is currently a 5-alarm fire between 27 Avenue and Main Avenue in Astoria, Queens.

The FDNY is reporting that a call regarding an active fire was made at 6:46 earlier today, April 23.

Operations to put the fire out are ongoing.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if anyone has been injured in the fire.

It is also not known how the fire started.