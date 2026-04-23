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5-alarm fire at house with church extension in Queens, FDNY reports

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Published  April 23, 2026 7:40pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
Fire rages over church extension in Queens

Fire rages over church extension in Queens

A fire continues to blaze through a house and church extension in Astoria, Queens.

The Brief

    • A 5-alarm fire is currently blazing at a house with a church extension in Queens, according to the FDNY.
    • Operations to put the fire out are ongoing.
    • It is unknown if anyone has been injured in the fire.

ASTORIA - A 5-alarm fire is currently blazing at a house with a church extension in Queens, according to the FDNY.

5-alarm fire in Astoria, Queens

What we know:

There is currently a 5-alarm fire between 27 Avenue and Main Avenue in Astoria, Queens.

Five-alarm fire breaks out at Astoria church

Five-alarm fire breaks out at Astoria church

A massive fire broke out at a Church in Astoria Queens on Thursday night. 

The FDNY is reporting that a call regarding an active fire was made at 6:46 earlier today, April 23.

Operations to put the fire out are ongoing.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if anyone has been injured in the fire.

It is also not known how the fire started.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the FDNY.

Crime and Public Safety