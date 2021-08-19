Hostess recalls hotdog, hamburger buns over listeria and salmonella concerns

Hostess Brands is urging consumers to "immediately" throw out certain hot dog and hamburger buns that may be tainted with two types of harmful bacteria.

Certain Hostess' Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns were voluntarily recalled "due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes and salmonella," according to a notice posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.

The recall was issued "out of an abundance of caution" after Hostess' co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries, notified the company.

The affected products were sold to distributors, convenience stores and retail stores across the nation.

Consumers who purchased the affected products "are urged to immediately dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund," the recall notice said.

To date, there haven't been any reports of illness related to the recalled products. However, both listeria and salmonella can pose serious and even life-threatening health risks to certain consumers.

Salmonella symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. However, the organism can cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections" in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the notice.

Listeriosis is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium listeria monocytogene, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

However, it can "cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems" as well as lead to "miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women," the recall notice read.

