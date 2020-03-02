Hospital welcomes Leap babies with frog costumes

article

Nurses and staff at Osceola Regional Medical Center in Florida jumped for joy as five Leap Year babies were welcomed into the world.

The staff in the NICU dressed the newborns in hand-knitted frog costumes to celebrate the births.

The hospital posted the photo on Facebook and said, "We leaped for so much joy yesterday with our newborns." It added, "HOPPED You Had a Great Leap Year Day!"

The odds of being born on Leap Day are 1 in 1,451 according to pregnantchicken.com.

Babies born on Leap Day are sometimes referred to as leaplings. Some famous leaplings include Ja Rule, Tony Robbins, and Antonio Sabato Jr.