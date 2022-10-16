Expand / Collapse search

Horseback rider arrested for DUI in Whittier

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated October 17, 2022 11:25AM
California
FOX 11
Image 1 of 3

Photo courtesy Whittier PD 

WHITTIER, Calif. - A horseback rider was arrested in Whittier for suspected DUI (or shall we say, GUI?) over the weekend, according to police. 

Officials said the suspect was riding the horse drunk, "galloping through traffic" and "refusing to pull the horse over."

The horseback rider even led police on a short pursuit before being taken into custody, police added. 

The horse was brought to the Whittier police station "where it received lots of love from the team," according to authorities.  

Per California Vehicle Code Section 21050, 

This means the legal blood alcohol limit (BAC) behind the wheel (or in this case, on horseback) is the same at 0.08%.
 