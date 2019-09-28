Horse dies at Santa Anita race track, a day after opening for fall season

article

A horse has died after racing at the Santa Anita Park Saturday afternoon. The park opened a day before for its 23-day autumn racing meet.

Emtech, a three-year-old colt, was euthanized on the track after the eighth race.

A statement from the Stronach Group says Emtech was evaluated immediately after breaking down on the track.

Santa Anita Park veterinarian Dr. Dana Stead observed that Emtech had two broken front forelimbs and made the decision to humanely euthanize the horse, the statement read.

Related: Santa Anita begins fall horse racing season despite 31 horse deaths since December

Jockey Mario Gutierrez was not injured during the incident.

“As is protocol at Santa Anita, we will open an immediate review into what factors could have contributed to Emtech’s injury,” Dr. Dionne Benson, Chief Veterinarian for The Stronach Group said.

Advertisement

“Santa Anita will work closely with the California Horse Racing Board and will continue to brief our stakeholders and all of our constituents, including the public, as more facts come in.”

Emtech is now the 32nd horse to die at the race track since late December.

Following the death of Emtech, PETA sent out a statement which reads:

The total is now 32 dead horses on one track since late December 2018—and still, we've received no results from the Los Angeles district attorney on the first 30. D.A. Lacey needs to release the findings on the culpability of trainers and veterinarians who may have used drugs, knee joint injections, and other dangerous methods to keep injured horses racing. Tragically, we have no answers, no mandate for the use of CT scan technology to detect the preexisting injuries that cause broken ankles, no switch to safer synthetic tracks—which PETA has requested—and no end in sight to the deaths. The horses may not get a funeral, but racing is certainly digging its own grave. — PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo



