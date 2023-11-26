Horse breaks loose in Manhattan, drags coachman, collides with 4 other vehicles

article

A horse broke loose near West 55th and 11th Avenue around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the carriage malfunctioned, and the coachman was dragged by the horse.

The horse collided with four cars and slipped and fell near 55th Street where two off-duty officers helped to secure the horse.

The horse was later taken to Clinton Park Stables with minor injuries to its legs and body.

The carriage rider also sustained minor injuries.