'Honor Killings' Trial: Day 4 of testimony in trial of Yaser Said

The Yaser Said trial will wrap up its first week of testimony on Friday.

Said is accused of murdering his two teenage daughters, Amina and Sarah, in 2008.

Prosecutors claim Said murdered the girls inside his cab in Irving because was upset that his children were dating.

Police previously described the murders as "honor killings."

Said disappeared after the girls' murders and eluded police and the FBI for 12 years before he was finally captured.

The defense team claims that Said was targeted due to anti-Muslim bias.

He faces life in prison if convicted.

Yaser Said Trial Day 3

On Thursday, Patricia Owens, the mother of Amina and Sarah Said, took the stand, calling her ex-husband the "devil."

Owens came face-to-face with her ex-husband for the first time since prosecutors say he killed their two teenaged daughters. She testified Said was controlling and abusive throughout most of their relationship.

She added that she and the kids left Said several times over the years, but always came back.

[ATTORNEY: "Why would you go back?"] "I was scared," Owens responded.

Owens claimed that she knew the girls had boyfriends and knew Said would be angry if he found out, adding that Said eventually found out about the girl's boyfriends and threatened one of the girls with a gun.

That revelation, in part, prompted Owens to flee the family home with her two daughters on Christmas Day 2007, packing clothes in trash bags and heading to Oklahoma.

The girls' two boyfriends went with them to Tulsa, where they got an apartment.

Owens told the jury Said left messages on their cell phones begging them to come back.

On New Year’s Eve, the day before the murders, they returned to Texas.

[ATTORNEY: "Ms. Owens this is a tough question. Amina knew what could happen to her."] "Yes," Owens responded.

[ATTORNEY: "Did you comprehend what could happen to her?"] "I did. A part of me did, a part of me didn't. Yeah, I'm sorry," she replied

Owens described what happened the next day. Said took the teens in the taxi cab to eat and talk, and refused to let her come along.

A short time later, the sisters were found shot to death in the cab in Irving. Said was nowhere to be found.

On cross examination, the defense tried to paint their outing in a positive light.

[ATTORNEY: "Yaser is apparently very happy to see his daughters again."] "Yes," Owens said.

The defense did not try to explain Said's whereabouts.

The state also called the lead Irving PD detective to the stand.

Retired detective Randall Johnson testified that after the murders, Owens turned over a green ammo box she claimed belonged to said.

During direct examination, Johnson testified that the make of some of the 9 mm bullets in the box matched some of the shell casings found at the murder scene.

Retired Irving Det. Joe Hennig, referring to his original report, testified the girls’ mother and brother told him Said carried a gun in his cab.

Also, Det. John Schingle testified the GPS in the taxi cab had been turned off the night before the murders.

"There’s almost 24 hours we don’t know where that cab went," he said.

Also called to the stand Thursday was the owner of the taxi cab.

He testified he didn’t even know Said was driving the cab. He said Said didn’t fill out the necessary paperwork and was loaned the cab from someone else.



