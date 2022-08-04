'Honor Killings' Trial: Mother of murdered girls takes the stand

Yaser Said will be back in court on Thursday after an emotional day of testimony from some of the first members of law enforcement to visit the murder scene of Said's two daughters.

Said is accused of murdering his two teenage daughters Amina and Sarah Said in 2008.

Prosecutors claim Said murdered the girls inside his cab in Irving because was upset that his children were dating.

Police have described the murders as ‘honor killings’.

Said disappeared simultaneously with the girls' murders and eluded police and the FBI for 12 years before he was finally captured.

The defense team claims that Said was targeted due to anti-Muslim bias.

On Thursday, Patricia Owens the mother of Amina and Sarah Said took the stand.

Owens claimed that she knew the girls had boyfriends and knew Yaser Said would be angry if he found out.

Owens says Said eventually found out about the girl's boyfriends and threatened one of the girls with a gun.

On Christmas Day 2007, Owens claims she and her daughters fled to Oklahoma to get away from Said.

The prosecution is expected to call more than 40 witness to the stand over the course of the trial.

Yaser Said Trial Day 2

On Wednesday, the prosecution played the 911 call allegedly made by Sarah on the night of her death.

Yaser Said showed no emotion as cries for help played in court.

Said, who has pled not guilty to capital murder charges, at times turned to one of the defense team and talking even as the chilling call played.

WARNING: THE CONTENT OF THIS VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING

Detective Kevin Hubbard, a dispatch supervisor, and the Irving Fire Department tried to get information from the unidentified caller but couldn’t.

Amina and Sarah said were both shot to death sitting in an orange jet taxi. That taxi was in line with cabs waiting for fares outside what was at the time the Omni Mandalay.

Nathan Watson ran guest services at the hotel in 2008.

"The doorman told me there were a couple of people in a cab that were hurt really bad and that I needed to come out to the front drive," he said.

What Watson saw in a cab caused him to call 911.

"One of the people in the passenger seat looked like she’s hunched over," he recalled. "You don’t see a driver anywhere. There’s someone in the back as well."

Defense team member Baharan Muse pressed whether anyone said that Said was at the hotel that night.

"Nobody said they saw him that night. Is that correct? None of your employees?" she asked.

"I don’t know. I didn’t ask my employees if they had seen him other than if they’d seen the driver from the cab," Watson said. "And I was told that nobody had seen the cab driver."

If convicted, Said will face life in prison.