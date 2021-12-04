Honda issues recall on some of its SUVs, trucks

article

Auto manufacturer Honda has issued a recall over some safety issues on three of its models.

Honda is recalling around 725,000 of its vehicles over concerns their hoods could release while driving.

The recall affects three Honda models: The 2019 Honda Passport, 2016 to 2019 Honda Pilots, and Honda Ridgeline trucks from 2017 to 2020.

Honda said the hood latch striker may become damaged and separate from the hood, allowing the hood to open and possibly obstructing the driver's view while driving.

Owners will be notified of the recall in mid-January and can take the cars to dealers for either latch striker or hood replacements.