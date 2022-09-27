Video: Homeless man arrested for vicious beating in NYC train station

A homeless career criminal faces charges in connection with a horrific attack on a woman at a Queens subway station that was caught by a security camera.

The NYPD arrested 41-year-old Waheed Foster in connection with the attack last week at the Howard Beach - JFK Airport Station.

The attack happened at about 5:15 a.m. on Sept 20, 2022. Police say that the 33-year-old woman had been on a northbound A train when a man tried to engage her in a conversation. She ignored him at got off the train at the Howard Beach stop.

Foster allegedly followed her off of the train, grabbed her and threw he into a wall, and then started punching and kicking her as she fell to the ground. Another man came into the station and attempted to intervene but ran away after being threatened.

A security video of the incident then shows the woman being repeatedly kicked across her body.

EMS took her to Jamaica Hospital for treatment. The woman suffered a severe eye injury in the attack.

In 1995, Foster was arrested as a 14-year-old for killing his own 82-year-old grandmother in Flatbush, Brooklyn. He apparently got into a dispute about money and started punching her. She died on the couch shortly after the attack.

In 2010, police arrested him for stabbing a 50-year-old woman at a psychiatric center in Queens Village. The woman was left permanently disfigured in the attack.

Foster was paroled last year for that incident.

New York City Police arrested him in August for Petty Larceny. The next day he was arrested again for criminal mischief.

Legal Aid is representing Foster. He is being held on Rikers Island and is due back in court on Oct. 6, 2022.