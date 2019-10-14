Homeless man arrested in connection with beating death

A homeless man is under arrest in connection with the beating death of another homeless man in Queens.

The NYPD arrested 54-year-old Jeremiah McCarthy late on Friday evening and charged him with assault.

Police say that about 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019, they responded to a 911 call at the corner of Seneca Ave. and Myrtle Ave. in the Ridgewood section.

They found 54-year-old Constantin Palaghia unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma to the head. EMS responded and took him to a hospital.

He died on Thursday, October 10, 2019.



In announcing the arrest on Monday, police said the investigation remains ongoing. More charges are expected to be filed.

This case took place shortly after another homeless man was accused of beating 4 homeless men to death in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood.