Homeless man arrested for Bronx murder

Bedford Park
NEW YORK - Police have arrested a homeless man for the murder of a man found dead in a basement in the Bedford Park neighborhood in the Bronx.

The NYPD arrested Delroy Dunn, 56, for the murder of Locksley Christie.  The 52-year-old victim's body was found in the basement of 2854 Briggs Ave. on August 4, 2021.

Police had been called to the address for a call for a foul odor.  That's when they found the body in the basement.  The cause of death was not released.

Dunn faces murder, manslaughter, and weapons charges.  It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

