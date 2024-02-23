‘Home Alone’ penthouses at The Plaza Hotel for sale

article

New York’s famous hotel, The Plaza, has hosted several popular movies at its luxurious penthouses, including "Home Alone," "Crocodile Dundee" and "Funny Girl."

The Plaza double penthouses are listed on the real estate market for a hefty price tag of $70 million.

Ranked by many experts as the most famous hotel in the world, the residence has breathtaking views overlooking Central Park . A massive terrace is the ideal location for residents and guests to marvel at the New York skyline.

MARILYN MONROE'S LOS ANGELES HOME WHERE SHE DIED SPARED FROM DEMOLITION — FOR NOW

The residence has breathtaking views overlooking Central Park. (Travis Mark/Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International / Fox News)

The French Renaissance-inspired chateau-style building spans 6,316 square feet and stands as a triplex.

The building, first constructed in 1907 for a price tag of $12.5 million at the time, boasts four bedrooms and 4½ baths. It also has its own elevator.

The lavish penthouse is connected to a 3,974-square-foot duplex set up as a guest house that features three bedrooms and three baths.

A marvelous curved staircase sits between the two penthouse areas.

A curved staircase sits between the two penthouse areas. (Travis Mark/Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International / Fox News) Expand

The large floor-to-ceiling windows allow plenty of natural sunlight to beam through. The angled ceilings and marble bar are a few of the unique features in the penthouses.

Other features include a formal dining area that has a crystal chandelier at the center of the room.

The formal dining area includes a crystal chandelier at the center of the room. (Travis Mark/Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International / Fox News) Expand

CELEBRITY REAL ESTATE AGENT SAYS LA MARKET TAKING ‘SLOW’ TURN AS MANSION TAX GOES INTO EFFECT

Numerous materials were imported from Europe, such as history’s single-largest order of gold-encrusted crystal chandeliers, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com .

Diners can enjoy a glamorous kitchen with a skylight or lounge in the media room, which features a cozy fireplace.

A five-fixture marble spa bath is included in the famous penthouses. (Travis Mark/Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International / Fox News)

A five-fixture marble spa bath is included in the famous penthouses, while the elegant master bedroom leads to the grand terrace.

Residents are welcomed to the luxurious amenities The Plaza Hotel offers, including the Palm Court, Champagne Bar, Guerlain Spa and the Plaza fitness center.

The elegant master bedroom leads to the grand terrace. (Travis Mark/ Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International / Fox News) Expand

Designed by "master of the skyscraper" Henry Janeway Hardenburg, the famous penthouses were first featured in Alfred Hitchcock’s "North by Northwest."

Fans may also recognize The Plaza in the children’s book "Eloise," written by author Kay Thompson in 1955.

Several notable celebrities , including Tommy Hilfiger, Frank Lloyd Wright and Marlene Dietrich have either stayed at the stunning hotel or lived at The Plaza.

The famous penthouses were first featured in Alfred Hitchcock’s "North by Northwest." (Travis Mark/Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International / Fox News)

Other neighborhood celebrities include Taylor Swift, Meryl Streep, Hugh Jackman and Robert DeNiro.

The Midtown Manhattan neighborhood is surrounded by the city’s top landmarks, such as Times Square, the Empire State Building and Rockefeller Center.

In 1988, Donald Trump bought The Plaza for $407.5 million and said, "It isn’t just a building, it's the ultimate work of art," according to the real estate site.

The listing is held by Sotheby’s International Realty.

Get the latest updates on this story at FOXBusiness.com





