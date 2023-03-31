3 teens smash angel statue outside Holy Family Church in Queens

"People are hurt because this is their property and this is their church." — Father Sean Suckiel

The NYPD is looking for three teenage boys they said smashed a concrete statue of an angel outside a Queens church.

Additional images of the suspects were recently released. The incident happened last Thursday just after 10 p.m. at Holy Family Church.

Additional images of the suspects wanted in connection with the incident were released. (NYPD)

According to authorities, the teens were caught on surveillance video pulling the statue located in the back of the church over the fence, carrying it down the parking lot and then tossing it, smashing the statue into pieces.

Surveillance video captured the teen suspects pulling the statue over the fence. (NYPD)

"People are hurt because this is their property and this is their church," Father Sean Suckiel said. In the four years he’s been there, he said nothing like that has ever happened.

Parishioners said the statue was a donation from churchgoers, valued at around $500, police said.

The suspects were seen on surveillance video tossing the statue, smashing it into pieces. (NYPD)

The suspects are described as three males, around 15 to 17 years of age.

No arrests have been made. The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).