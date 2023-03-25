NYPD searches for teens who smashed angel statue outside Queens church

Police are looking for three teenaged boys, ages 15 to 17, seen in surveillance video stealing an angel statue from the Holy Family Church in Queens.

Authorities said the theft happened Thursday night around 10 p.m.

The teens were seen pulling the statue over the fence, carrying it down the parking lot and then tossing it, smashing the statue into pieces.

"People are hurt because this is their property and this is their church," Father Sean Suckiel told Fox 5. He said in the four years he’s been here, nothing like this has ever happened.

Parishioners leaving church Saturday said the statue vandalized was a donation from churchgoers.

Police valued it at around $500.

"If there’s any kind of donations, everyone kind of contributes we stick together," said one man leaving church.

As of now, no arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with information related to this incident to give them a call.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, police urge you to call 800-577-TIPS.



