3 people, including 2 teens, killed in Long Island crash

Suffolk County police say three people, including two teens, were killed Wednesday night in a motor vehicle crash in Holtsville.

According to police, Cem Gunes, 16, of Holtsville, was driving a 2009 Infinity G37 northbound on Nicolls Road with a female and male passenger when the vehicle left the road by Division Street and crashed into a wooded area around 9:43 p.m.

Gunes, Taylor Beltramini, 17, of Moriches, and the male passenger, who has yet to be identified by police, were pronounced dead at the scene, officials say.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.