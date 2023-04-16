Holocaust Remembrance Day being marked in New York

The Annual Gathering of Remembrance put together by the Museum of Jewish Heritage a Living Memorial to the Holocaust in observance of Yom Hashoah Holocaust Remembrance Day was held inside Manhattan’s Temple Emanu-El on the Upper East Side on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

The day is officially recognized on April 17th, 2023.

Among those who attended were Holocaust survivors.

"I was experienced in hiding and disappeared under a bench. I was six years old," one said.

In the crowd were community leaders and dignitaries. It was the kind of remembrance that happens year-round regardless of the date on the calendar.

The focus is to not let history repeat as the millions of lives taken in the Holocaust are honored.

"All Jewish businesses were burned including my Jewish school. I was nine years old," said another survivor.