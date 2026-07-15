West Side homeless encampment draws Gov. Hochul response: ‘Action is warranted’

The Brief A homeless encampment on Manhattan’s West Side has drawn renewed attention near the Intrepid Museum, Javits Center and Hudson Yards. Gov. Kathy Hochul said crimes must be addressed and that leaving people on the streets without needed care is "not compassionate." Hochul said the mayor is "working on his approach" and that her administration is working with him behind the scenes.



A growing homeless encampment on Manhattan’s West Side is drawing renewed attention from city and state leaders, with Gov. Kathy Hochul saying her administration is working behind the scenes with New York City’s mayor on the response.

What we know:

The encampment has been reported near the Intrepid Museum, Javits Center and Hudson Yards, an area that is also seeing heightened attention as New York prepares for major events, including the World Cup Final weekend.

FOX News, citing the New York Post, reported that the encampment stretches roughly 12 blocks along Manhattan’s West Side, from 34th Street to 46th Street on 11th Avenue. The report also cited complaints about tents, furniture, used needles, suspected stolen goods, open drug use and prostitution in the area.

The encampment was described as stretching near Hudson Yards, the Javits Center and the Intrepid Museum, and said residents, workers and bus operators have described it as growing, not shrinking.

The issue gained additional attention after reports that someone was allegedly tapping into utility lines to power a makeshift shelter. FOX 5 NY's Dan Bowens said police removed extension cords and ordered the person involved to disconnect from the power source, while the larger encampment remained.

What Hochul said

During an appearance on Good Day New York, Hochul was asked about the West Side encampment and whether the mayor needs to change his approach.

"If crimes are committed, they have to be addressed. Full stop," Hochul said, according to a rush transcript from the governor’s office. "Also, it is not compassionate to leave people on the streets who have mental health problems."

Hochul said she has invested more than $1 billion into supportive housing and mental health beds, and pointed to a state law that allows communities to remove people who are unable to care for themselves. She said "action is warranted" and that her administration is working with the city.

When Rosanna Scotto asked whether the mayor needs to change his approach, Hochul said he is "working on his approach" and that the state is "working with him behind the scenes to help."

Mayor’s response

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the city is looking into the encampment and described the city’s process for clearing homeless encampments, according to FOX News.

Mamdani said city rules require the Department of Homeless Services to conduct daily outreach for seven days after an initial notice. He said the goal is to build trust and connect people with services, including medical care and housing support, before the encampment is cleared.

"We are focused on connecting New Yorkers to shelters and on establishing a pipeline to stable housing, not just moving New Yorkers from one place to another place," Mamdani said, according to FOX News.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES â" JANUARY 13: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani holds a press briefing to Nominate Midori Valdivia for Chair and Commissioner of the Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) at LaGuardia Airport Queens, New York, United States on Expand

Why it matters now

The encampment is drawing attention at a high-profile moment for the West Side.

New York is currently preparing for major events, including the World Cup Final and Fanatics Fest, bringing large crowds and visitors to the area.

The location is also near some of Manhattan’s busiest tourism and event corridors, including the Intrepid Museum, Hudson Yards and the Javits Center.

What's next:

Hochul said the state wants people living on the streets to be moved into hospitals for evaluation, treatment and longer-term care plans when they cannot care for themselves. She said the goal should not be to cycle people in and out of short-term care, but to put them on a "long-term path to recovery."

City officials have said the response is focused on outreach, shelter and stable housing, while Hochul said the state is supporting the mayor behind the scenes.