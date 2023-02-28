Hoboken water main repairs continue

Crews in Hoboken are continuing to work on fixing a water main break that has left many residents with low or no water pressure.

According to Veolia Water, crews are still working to isolate the ruptured main and stabilize water pressure for residents.

The incident happened Monday when construction crews working on a gas main accidentally struck a 16-inch water main on Observer and Madison Street.

The water main break has caused all Hoboken public schools to be shut down and led to the evacuation of patients from Hoboken University Medical Center to nearby facilities.

The city of Hoboken has set up multiple locations where drinking water and non-drinkable water for washing are available. They are at:

400 First Street

15 Church Towers

514 Madison Street

455 Ninth Street

11th and Shipyard Lane

14th and Shipyard Lane

700 First Street

Brandt School, on 9th btw Park & Garden Street

HUMC, on Clinton Street btw 3rd & 4th

220 Adams St.

221 Jackson St.

Fox Hills, 311 13th St.

4th and Harrison Streets

Columbian Towers, 76 Bloomfield St.

Church Towers, 5th & Clinton

4th and Jackson

2 Marine View Plaza

The city has also opened portal johns for residents at the following locations