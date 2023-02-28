Hoboken water main repairs continue
NEW JERSEY - Crews in Hoboken are continuing to work on fixing a water main break that has left many residents with low or no water pressure.
According to Veolia Water, crews are still working to isolate the ruptured main and stabilize water pressure for residents.
The incident happened Monday when construction crews working on a gas main accidentally struck a 16-inch water main on Observer and Madison Street.
The water main break has caused all Hoboken public schools to be shut down and led to the evacuation of patients from Hoboken University Medical Center to nearby facilities.
The city of Hoboken has set up multiple locations where drinking water and non-drinkable water for washing are available. They are at:
- 400 First Street
- 15 Church Towers
- 514 Madison Street
- 455 Ninth Street
- 11th and Shipyard Lane
- 14th and Shipyard Lane
- 700 First Street
- Brandt School, on 9th btw Park & Garden Street
- HUMC, on Clinton Street btw 3rd & 4th
- 220 Adams St.
- 221 Jackson St.
- Fox Hills, 311 13th St.
- 4th and Harrison Streets
- Columbian Towers, 76 Bloomfield St.
- Church Towers, 5th & Clinton
- 4th and Jackson
- 2 Marine View Plaza
The city has also opened portal johns for residents at the following locations
- YMCA, 1300 Washington St.
- 400 First Street
- 15 Church Towers
- 514 Madison Street
- 455 Ninth Street
- 11th and Shipyard Lane
- 14th and Shipyard Lane
- Hoboken University Medical Center, on Clinton Street between Third and Fourth Streets.(location slightly updated)
- 220 Adams St.
- 221 Jackson St.
- Fox Hills, 311 13th St.
- Fourth and Harrison Streets
- Columbian Towers, 76 Bloomfield St.
- Church Towers, 5th and Clinton Streets