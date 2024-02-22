Hoboken proposes testing and vesting for e-bike, moped delivery riders

Most people in Hoboken agree, there's a persistent problem on the sidewalks: e-bikes and mopeds.

Videos on social media show e-bike and moped riders weaving through pedestrians at speed, coming dangerously close to collisions.

Now, City Councilman Paul Presinzano is spearheading an initiative to get all e-bikes and moped delivery riders "tested and vested" across the city.

Delivery riders would have to go to City Hall, register themselves with the parking authority, read a one-page summary of the city's law, take a test, pay a $5 fee, get a vest, and move on.

City officials agree, mopeds and e-bikes have become a problem and also agree that riders should have reflective vests to wear and take tests, but they are split on how to enforce and administer those tests.

"My preferred is to put the burden on the apps and services on the services who employ these drivers," said Councilman Joe Quintero.

Quintero argues that it would be easier to sit down with the delivery companies and have them impose requirements on drivers.

However city officials decide to address the problem, Hoboken residents who spoke to FOX 5 NY say that a long-term solution is probably the only way to truly address and fix it.