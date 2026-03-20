Hit-and-run kills man on Upper East Side, police say

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The Brief A 44-year-old man died after being struck by a southbound vehicle around 4:53 a.m. at Lexington Avenue and East 61st Street. The victim suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead. The driver fled the scene, and police are actively investigating the hit-and-run.



A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Manhattan’s Upper East Side early Friday, police said.

What we know:

The crash happened around 4:53 a.m. at Lexington Avenue and East 61st Street, according to the NYPD.

Police said an unknown vehicle traveling southbound on Lexington Avenue struck a 44-year-old male pedestrian. The impact left the man with severe body trauma.

Emergency responders transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver did not remain at the scene, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.