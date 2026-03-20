Hit-and-run kills man on Upper East Side, police say
article
NEW YORK - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Manhattan’s Upper East Side early Friday, police said.
What we know:
The crash happened around 4:53 a.m. at Lexington Avenue and East 61st Street, according to the NYPD.
Police said an unknown vehicle traveling southbound on Lexington Avenue struck a 44-year-old male pedestrian. The impact left the man with severe body trauma.
Emergency responders transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver did not remain at the scene, authorities said.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: This report is based on information from police.