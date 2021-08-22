Hit-and-run driver strikes vaccine worker, officials say it could have been intentional

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM EDT until TUE 1:24 AM EDT, Bergen County
15
River Flood Warning
from SUN 5:56 PM EDT until TUE 11:26 PM EDT, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until SUN 11:15 PM EDT, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:48 PM EDT until SUN 11:45 PM EDT, Morris County, Sussex County, Warren County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 11:45 PM EDT, Bronx County, Orange County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Monmouth County, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 8:47 PM EDT until MON 2:45 AM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Flood Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM EDT, Morris County, Sussex County, Warren County
Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 AM EDT, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Rip Current Statement
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 8:11 PM EDT until MON 2:00 AM EDT, Warren County

Hit-and-run driver strikes vaccine worker, officials say it could have been intentional

By Alexi Chidbachian
Published 
California
FOX 5 New York

Hit-and-run driver strikes vaccine clinic worker

A worker at a vaccine clinic in Santa Clarita was struck by a hit-and-run driver. Was anger over vaccines the reason for the incident? FOX 11's Jessica Oh explains.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a hit-and-run driver who may have intentionally struck a vaccine clinic worker in Santa Clarita

The incident happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. at a COVID clinic at 22900 Market Street in Santa Clarita. 

Witnesses told deputies that a driver ran into a few signs at the clinic, the driver then turned around and drove into a clinic worker. 

The driver then fled eastbound on Market Street towards Newhall Ave, the sheriff’s department stated.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The victim suffered minor injuries and declined treatment.

LA County Public Health released the following statement, "We are saddened by this terrible incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the person injured. Public health is working with local authorities and the vaccination site has closed as the investigation is underway." 

Deputies are searching for a gray newer model four-door Chevrolet. The driver is described as a man in his 60’s with short gray hair, weighing about 200 lbs, wearing a polo shirt and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.


 