A car slammed into a pedestrian in Queens early Tuesday and just kept going, police said.

A gray Honda sedan struck a 44-year-old man who was crossing Roosevelt Avenue near 76th Street in Jackson Heights just after 2 a.m., the NYPD said. The driver did not stay at the scene.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition, New York City police said.

Police are investigating but haven't made any arrests.