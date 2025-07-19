Deadly hit-and-run in Chinatown kills 2, police say

article

The Brief A man on a bike and a woman walking were both killed early Saturday morning when a driver slammed into them in Chinatown, according to the NYPD. After the collision, the driver and a passenger reportedly tried to flee on foot. Officers quickly apprehended the pair nearby. The cause of the crash is still unknown. Investigators are working to determine whether speed, impairment, or another factor played a role.



What we know:

Police say the deadly crash happened around 7:26 a.m. at the intersection of Bowery and Canal Street, when the driver of a blue Chevy Impala struck the cyclist and pedestrian before crashing into a parked NYPD van.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

Dig deeper:

After the collision, the driver and a passenger reportedly tried to flee on foot. Officers quickly apprehended the pair nearby.

As of Saturday afternoon, both individuals remain in police custody.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is still unknown. Investigators are working to determine whether speed, impairment, or another factor played a role.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.