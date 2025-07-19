Deadly hit-and-run in Chinatown kills 2, police say
NEW YORK - A man on a bike and a woman walking were both killed early Saturday morning when a driver slammed into them in Chinatown, according to the NYPD.
What we know:
Police say the deadly crash happened around 7:26 a.m. at the intersection of Bowery and Canal Street, when the driver of a blue Chevy Impala struck the cyclist and pedestrian before crashing into a parked NYPD van.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.
Dig deeper:
After the collision, the driver and a passenger reportedly tried to flee on foot. Officers quickly apprehended the pair nearby.
As of Saturday afternoon, both individuals remain in police custody.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is still unknown. Investigators are working to determine whether speed, impairment, or another factor played a role.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This report is based on information from police.