Deadly hit-and-run in Chinatown kills 2, police say

Published  July 19, 2025 12:22pm EDT
The Brief

    • A man on a bike and a woman walking were both killed early Saturday morning when a driver slammed into them in Chinatown, according to the NYPD.
    • After the collision, the driver and a passenger reportedly tried to flee on foot. Officers quickly apprehended the pair nearby.
    • The cause of the crash is still unknown. Investigators are working to determine whether speed, impairment, or another factor played a role.

NEW YORK - A man on a bike and a woman walking were both killed early Saturday morning when a driver slammed into them in Chinatown, according to the NYPD.

What we know:

Police say the deadly crash happened around 7:26 a.m. at the intersection of Bowery and Canal Street, when the driver of a blue Chevy Impala struck the cyclist and pedestrian before crashing into a parked NYPD van.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

Dig deeper:

After the collision, the driver and a passenger reportedly tried to flee on foot. Officers quickly apprehended the pair nearby. 

As of Saturday afternoon, both individuals remain in police custody.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is still unknown. Investigators are working to determine whether speed, impairment, or another factor played a role.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates. 

The Source: This report is based on information from police. 

