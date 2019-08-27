High risk for rip currents again at Jersey Shore

article

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Tropical weather far off the coast is churning the ocean and continuing a risk for rip currents along the New Jersey shore.

The National Weather Service says there is a high risk for rip currents through Tuesday evening.

Officials say swimmers should listen to lifeguards and don't go swimming at any unguarded beaches.

Experts advise swimmers caught in the current to float and swim parallel to the shore until they get out of the current's grip.