High Line extension set to open this summer

The High Line is getting an extension in Midtown that is set to open just in time for summer.

A pair of interconnecting 600-foot-long bridges called the Moynihan Train Hall Connector will be added to the existing structure.

The bridge will move east along 30th Street, then up Dyer Avenue, and through the Manhattan West Public Plaza, before continuing to Ninth Avenue.

The extension will allow pedestrians to walk directly from the Meatpacking District straight o Penn Station.

The design is the result of a collaboration between Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and James Corner Field Operations. The latter of the pair was a part of the original High Line design.