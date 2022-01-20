Hero cop keeping kids warm in 6-degree temperature saves man from house fire

article

A Kansas City police captain helped save the life of a man from a burning home Thursday morning.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Capt. Jennifer Jones was in the area allowing children to sit in her patrol vehicle to stay warm while waiting on the school bus when she saw the flames erupting. It was 6 degrees in Kansas City at 8 a.m. at the time of the fire.

She rushed to the door looking for anyone inside, and that was when she saw a man trying to escape the home located near East 25th Street and Prospect Avenue on the city's east side.

Jones managed to pull the man to safety. He was taken to an area hospital after suffering minor burns to his feet.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, police said.

