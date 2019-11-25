Here's a list of the best 2019 Black Friday tech deals

You're sitting at your computer, eyes glazed over from trying to sort through the thousands of pages of Black Friday ads in search of a deal. If that sounds like you, stop what you're doing and watch the story in the video above, then check out the links in this article for all of the deals.

Holiday shopping season starts in earnest in just a few days, with the super bowl of retail events — Black Friday. But there are so many advertised deals, it’s often hard to figure out just where to begin.

“Best Buy alone has hundreds of pages in their ad scan, so that’s thousands of products per sale," said Josh Meyes, CEO of Slickdeals.net. He says his community of users can save you time and actually help you find the best deals. “They’re shopping and finding great deals, so imagine if you had 11 million friends telling you where you should buy your next TV, your apple watch, your laptop.”

Slickdeals.net is kind of like a social media channel. Users can give a product — like a TV or smartwatch — a thumbs up depending on how good the deal is and it's all consumer-based. For the deals we didn’t include in the video above, see the list below.

PHONE:

• Samsung Galaxy S10

Store: Costco

Deal Score: +147

Price: $430

MSRP: $850

Savings: $420

Rationale: Offer valid “now,” pre-black Friday. Also available is the S10+ and Note10+, similar savings

$17.92/month ($430.08 total) - S10

$22.09/month ($530.16 total) - S10+

$26.25/month ($630 total) - Note 10+

LAPTOP:

• Apple 13.3″ MacBook Air: i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB HDD

Store: Costco

Deal Score: +51

Price: $799

MSRP: $999

Savings: $200

Rationale: Starts 11/25 (not limited to Black Friday) and lasts through 12/24. Strong community response

WEARABLES:

• Apple Watch 3

Store: Walmart

Deal Score: +32

Price: $129

MSRP: $199

Savings: $70

Rationale: Currently the highest-rated BF deal to date: Target’s advertised Black Friday price is $170, $40 more than Walmart.

• Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

Store: Target

Deal Score: +12

Price: $129.99

MSRP: $300

Savings: $170

Rationale: Past FP deal ran in Sept. ‘19 for same price at Walmart with 52 upvotes

TV:

• Insignia 58’ Fire TV Edition Smart 4K + free Echo Dot

Store: Best Buy

Deal Score: +29

Price: $199.99

MSRP: $479

Savings: $280

Rationale: Insignia 58’ Fire TV Edition - This deal is a frontpage doorbuster for Best Buy save $280 from retail price of $479.99

• Samsung 70″ 6 Series Smart TV

Store: Best Buy

Deal Score: +6

Price: $549.99

MSRP: $899.99

Savings: $350

Rationale: It’s hard to top a well-priced 70″ TV in your home entertainment system, especially if you’re shopping on a budget. While it’s not the cheapest item on the list, you definitely get bang for your buck with this massive TV from Samsung.

SMART HOME:

• Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell + $45 Kohl's Cash

Store: Kohl's

Deal Score: +25

Price: $149.99

MSRP: $229.99

Savings: $80

+$45 Kohls Cash

Savings: $125 after Kohl’s Cash

Rationale: 3rd highest rated BF deal to date

GAMING:

• Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Starter Bundle

Store: Kohl's

Deal Score: +9

Price: $199.99

MSRP: $299

Savings: $100

+$60 Kohls Cash

Savings: $160 after Kohl’s Cash

Rationale: Solid deal in price alone; and you get the bonus of Kohl’s cash which you can apply to your other holiday shopping

Additional Deal: Best Buy also has an Xbox One S All-Digital Edition for $149.99 +4 votes - comes with one month of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Fortnite Battle Royale