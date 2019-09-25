Henry Viscardi School welcomes Long Island’s first facility dog

There’s a new puppy with a purpose joining the staff of the Henry Viscardi School on Long Island.

Sunny is a one-and-a-half year-old yellow Labrador retriever that will play an important role at the school by helping students build social and emotional skills.

“They learn another level of empathy and a roundedness to life and that they learn how to get along with other people and other animals and other things. They learn compassion and caring,” said John Kemp, President & CEO of The Viscardi Center.

The Henry Viscardi School provides students with severe physical disabilities a traditional educational setting, and Sunny will assist them with things like opening doors, picking up pencils, opening drawers and generally offering a helping paw.

Sunny is from the Guide Dog Foundation, but is the first school facility dog on Long Island.

“I couldn’t imagine a better landing spot, impacting hundreds of kids every day, improving their lives and really making a difference,” said John Miller, President & CEO of the Guide Dog Foundation.