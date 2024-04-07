Man stabbed in chest, arm outside hotel in Hell's Kitchen

Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man outside a hotel in Hell's Kitchen Saturday night.

Around 5:45 p.m., police said a 35-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and arm outside the Watson Hotel. The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The Watson hotel is being used to house migrants.

Authorities have not said if either the suspect or the victim are staying at the hotel.