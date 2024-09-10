'Hello, Dolly!’ outdoor concert coming to East River Park

Hello New York City! The classic Broadway show "Hello, Dolly!" is coming to East River Park on Tuesday.

Sutton Place Parks Conservancy (SPPC) will host the special outdoor concert adaptation of "Hello, Dolly! on the River."

The cast of Hello, Dolly!, including shows star, American actress Carol Channing, gathered together on the stage at the St. James Theatre, New York, New York, 1964. (Photo by Mark Kauffman/Getty Images)

"Hello, Dolly!" is a musical following the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker, as she travels to Yonkers, New York, to find a match for the miserly "well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder.

The concert will feature a full 27-piece orchestra and 19 ensemble vocalists. The cast includes Zoe Kanter, Liam MacLarty, Sean Widener, and Rachael Scarr.

"Sutton Place Parks Conservancy offers a variety of family-friendly activities and events throughout the year, and "Hello, Dolly! on the River" is no exception," said Christopher Collins, SPPC’s president. "The Sutton Place Parks overlooking the East River provide the ideal setting for high-quality entertainment appreciated by all ages."

The performances will take place in Sutton Place Park at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Songs included in the performances are "Put on Your Sunday Clothes," "Ribbons Down My Back," "It Only Takes a Moment," and of course "Hello, Dolly!"

There will also be an additional performance at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park on Oct. 1.