‘Heartland’ actor Robert Cormier dies

article

"Heartland" actor Robert Cormier has died. He was 33.

Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on "Heartland" and appeared on other television shows such as "American Gods" and "Slasher," passed away Friday, according to his obituary.

A cause of death has not been announced, but the Toronto-born actor’s sister confirmed that Cormier died in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario while suffering injuries from a fall, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

His obit said: "Robert was an athlete, an actor, and a great brother. He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more. He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father. He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends. Rob's memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him."

The official heartland Instagram page posted a statement.

"He was a beloved member of the Heartland case the last two seasons. On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time." the post read.

Cormier began his role in the long-running series "Heartland" during the show’s fifteenth season. Scenes in which he starred in are set to be included in series 16, which starts on October 2.

The actor is also known for his character Kit Jennings on Netflix’s "Slasher," while having guest appearances on "Designated Survivor," "Ransom," and "American Gods."

Robert Cormier was born on June 14, 1989, in Toronto, Ontario to Lisa, lab technician and Rob Cormier, a small business owner, according to his IMDB page.

A visitation was scheduled for Saturday and his funeral was set for Sunday in Etobicoke, ON.

FOX News contributed to this report.