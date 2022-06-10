What are the ingredients in the 'healthy' Coca-Cola Tik Tok trend?

There's a reason not everyone is rushing to try the new Tik Tok trend which claims to be a 'healthy' alternative to Coca-Cola: The ingredients.

Actor and Tik Tok creator Amanda Jones's viral concoction -- seltzer water with a splash of balsamic vinegar -- over ice of course.

Jones who has been drinking the eye-brow-raising mixture for years, posted a Tik Tok with the recipe on Monday--by the morning it had 600,000 views.



"I've had a few videos that have hit over a million views and things like that," says Jones. "But this so entirely different, because it's not just like it had this many views--it was like people everywhere were driving themselves to the store and then making this concoction."

"There's actually some benefits to having more vinegar, particularly balsamic vinegar in your diet," says registered dietitian Lisa Moskovitz. "It's a great source of acetic acid, which can have some health promoting properties like blood sugar, stability, lowering cholesterol, and even antimicrobials. So can kill off bad bacteria, which is good for our gut.

Moskovitz who is the author of The Core Three Healthy Eating Plan adds that the drink won't satisfy your cravings for a real coke.

"If you're up for the challenge and you want to try something new and you want to potentially get the health benefits that come with it. But if you're really craving that and you really want something sweet, I'm sorry. I just don't think it's going to cut it."

According to Moskovitz, like Coke, this is very acidic. So if you have acid reflux or if you're worried about the health of your teeth--it can erode the enamel of your teeth. A good rule of thumb? Everything in moderation.