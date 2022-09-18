Healthy Choice Power Bowl included in recall over misbranded meat

article

More than 22,000 lbs. of frozen beef products have been recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The beef product came from Texas-based Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC but contains a chicken sausage and pepper product, which contains milk. Milk is a known allergen and is not declared on the product label.

Specifically, the product is found in the 9.25 oz cartons labeled Healthy Choice Power Bowls Korean-Style Beef with lot code 5246220320 and a "best if used by" date of 04-18-2023.

The products included in the recall have establishment number 34622 on the end flap of the carton. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when Healthy Choice began receiving complaints that the Korean-Style Beef cartons contained a chicken-based product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

This story was reported from Detroit.