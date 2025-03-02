Hazel Dukes, civil rights leader, dies at 92

The Brief Hazel Dukes, former president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and a prominent figure in the civil rights movement, died at the age of 92 on Saturday. According to her family, Dukes died peacefully at her home in Harlem. Dukes was famously known as a crusader for civil rights and a stalwart leader throughout the state.



Hazel Dukes, former president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and a prominent figure in the civil rights movement, died at the age of 92 on Saturday.

According to her family, she died peacefully at her home in Harlem, New York City.

Dukes was famously known as a crusader for civil rights and a stalwart leader throughout the state.

Born in Montgomery, Alabama, Dukes moved to New York City with her parents in 1955, where she continued her education at Nassau Community College, majoring in Business Administration.

In 1989, she became the national president of the NAACP, serving in this role until 1992.

Dukes was also appointed president of the New York City Off-Track Betting Corporation (NYCOTB) in 1990 by then-Mayor David Dinkins.

Her involvement with NYCOTB began 25 years earlier, where she had worked in social services. However, in 1997, Dukes pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny, admitting to stealing $13,000 from a disabled worker whose credit union account she managed.

In addition to her leadership in the civil rights movement, Dukes worked for President Lyndon B. Johnson's "Head Start" program in the 1960s and became the first Black American to work at the Nassau County Attorney's Office in 1966.

She also served as a community organizer for the Economic Opportunity Commission of Nassau County and worked to combat housing discrimination while living in Roslyn, Long Island.

Her son, Ronald Dukes, issued a statement: "It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my mother, Dr. Hazel Nell Dukes at 92 years of age. Mom departed this life peacefully on the morning of March 1, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Mom was a committed civil rights leader in New York City and the nation and worked tirelessly on the frontlines almost to the end. We find comfort in knowing that while she’s no longer with us physically, she is resting in the bosom of Jesus. Funeral service details will be forthcoming. Kindly keep our family in your prayers."

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Dukes

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says she was "I was with Hazel Dukes at her bedside during her final days," in a post on X saying that Dukes' contributions to the state and country will endure long after her passing.

Rest in power, Ma Dukes. Your work continues through all of us who were blessed to know you. — New York City Mayor Eric Adams

NYC Mayor Eric Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also shared his condolences saying that for more than four decades she was an "unwavering presence," in his life.

NY AG Letitia James

New York AG Letitia James shared her thoughts ons Dukes' passing saying that "another giant has gone on to rest."