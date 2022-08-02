Man arrested on hate crime charges for Times Square slashing

The NYPD has arrested a man on hate crime charges for allegedly attacking a woman in Times Square .

The attack took place on Sunday at about 10 a.m. A 59-year-old woman was pulling a wheeled shopping cart near 7th Ave. and W. 42nd St. when a man approached from behind, raised his arm over his head, and swung it down, slashing the woman in the right hand with a boxcutter, a security video showed.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The New York City Police Department identified the man as Anthony Evans, 30, of Manhattan. He ran away on E. 42nd Street but was arrested on Tuesday, the NYPD said. He faces weapons and hate crime assault charges.

EMS took the woman to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.