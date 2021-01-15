Harvard students want to revoke Trump supporters' diplomas

article

Some students at Harvard University are calling on the school to take degrees away from some of President Trump's supporters and aides.

Several students are reportedly circulating a petition that specifically targets White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Dan Crenshaw.

According to the petition titled "Revoke Their Degrees," these individuals spread "disinformation and mistrust," which the authors allege helped fuel last week's capitol riots.

Harvard has not released a statement on the petition.

This comes after the school removed New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik from its Institute of Politics Senior Advisory Committee, following Stefanik's vote against certifying the 2020 election results.