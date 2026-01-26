Harry Styles will perform 30 shows at MSG during new tour

article

Harry Styles has booked a 30-day residency at Madison Square Garden. Styles' new tour, "Together, Together," will include 30 consecutive performances at Madison Square Garden. Tickets for the first 10 MSG shows will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 30.



MSG residency

What we know:

Styles' new tour, "Together, Together," will include 30 consecutive performances at Madison Square Garden.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: A Harry Styles "We Belong Together" poster is seen on a wall in Soho on January 14, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

The international tour will begin May 16 and end Dec. 13. Styles' residency at MSG will commence Aug. 26 and continue for one month.

Tickets for the first 10 MSG shows will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 30.