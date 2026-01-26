Expand / Collapse search

Harry Styles will perform 30 shows at MSG during new tour

Published  January 26, 2026 2:54pm EST
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Harry Styles performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Harries in New York City rejoice – Harry Styles has booked a 30-day residency at Madison Square Garden.
    • Styles' new tour, "Together, Together," will include 30 consecutive performances at Madison Square Garden.
    • Tickets for the first 10 MSG shows will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 30.

NEW YORK - Harries in New York City rejoice – Harry Styles has booked a 30-day residency at Madison Square Garden.

MSG residency

What we know:

Styles' new tour, "Together, Together," will include 30 consecutive performances at Madison Square Garden.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: A Harry Styles "We Belong Together" poster is seen on a wall in Soho on January 14, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

The international tour will begin May 16 and end Dec. 13. Styles' residency at MSG will commence Aug. 26 and continue for one month.

Tickets for the first 10 MSG shows will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 30.

The Source: This article includes information from Madison Square Garden's official website.

