Harlem woman celebrates her 100th birthday

Esther Semidey has been living in Harlem for more than 70 years and on Friday, she celebrated her 100th birthday in style, surrounded by friends and family at the Carter Burden/Leonard Covello Senior Center.

“I’ve been living 100 years and I love it,” Semidey said. “Beautiful. I give thanks to God.”

Semidey, who says her favorite thing to do is help other people, was joined at her celebration by 104-year-old Virginia Padilla, who wanted to wish her “kid sister” a Happy Birthday.