NYPD identifies woman found dead in Harlem trash compactor room

The NYPD has identified the woman found dead inside a trash compactor room on the second floor of a Harlem housing complex.

According to police, Gloria Morel, 33, of the Bronx, was found Friday just before 10 a.m. inside the complex located at 107 E. 126 St.

EMS responded and pronounced Morel dead at the scene. She was found naked, police said.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.