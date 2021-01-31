Expand / Collapse search
Happy National Zoo pandas slide through snow in reminder there is joy in this world

By David Matthews
Published 
Updated 7 hours ago
FOX 5 DC

National Zoo pandas in the snow

DC's favorite pandas - the National Zoo's Mei Xiang and Tian Tian - were caught on camera playing in the snow on Sunday.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - This is how you slide into the work week.

The National Zoo tweeted an adorable video of pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian frolicking in Sunday's snow.

"Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy," The Zoo said on Twitter.

Animals and humans alike are enjoying the snow in the nation's capital.

An organized snowball fight took over the National Mall on Sunday afternoon.

Other people have gone sledding at Fort Reno Park, among other locales:

The snow does complicate commutes heading into Monday though. We expect more snow tomorrow that should give drivers pause before hitting the roads.

