Happy ‘howlidays’: Shelter dogs pick out their own toys for Christmas

By Catherine Park
Published 
Pets & Animals
FOX TV Digital Team

Shelter dogs pick Christmas toys

Christmas came early for animals staying at Dogs Trust Ireland's Rehoming Center in Dublin as staff let the canines choose from an array of Christmas gifts donated by staff and supporters. (Credit: Dogs Trust Ireland via Storyful)

DUBLIN, Ireland - A video showing shelter dogs choosing their Christmas gifts is the most wholesome content you didn’t know you needed this holiday season.

Dogs Trust Ireland’s Rehoming Center in Dublin brought Christmas to its furry wards early this year, allowing the dogs to pick out a brand new toy.

One of the dogs choosing its Christmas toy.

In the video, several dogs are seen running around, appearing deliriously happy, as they sniffed through and tested out the perfect toy.

"We hope watching the dogs pick their own present puts a much-deserved smile on your face," Dogs Trust Ireland said.

Storyful contributed to this report.